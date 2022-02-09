Slocan Ramblers coming to Quadra Island March 4

For those with a aural propensity for bluegrass music, there is a concert next month with just the right tune.

The Slocan Ramblers are playing a concert March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Quadra Community Centre.

The band “promises a high-energy performance with impeccable musicianship, blending bluegrass, old-time, roots and folk music,” per a press release announcing the show. “This is a great opportunity to support award-winning musicians and enjoy a toe-tapping good time.”

Current public health protocols require all performers and audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Audience members must also wear a mask over their mouth and nose and sit “in their bubbles” distanced from others. Tickets are limited to ensure the hall is at half capacity for safe chair spacing.

The pandemic has been tough on musicians and music lovers who’ve been missing the magic of live music. Restaurants have also struggled, and Quadra’s Cultural Committee encourages people to start the evening with a meal at one of the island’s eateries before attending the show.

Advance tickets are $17 at Inspirations in Quathiaski Cove. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20. Tickets can also be purchased online through Tidemark Theatre.

The Slocan Ramblers are considered Canada’s bluegrass band to watch and a leading light of today’s acoustic music scene. With their deep song-writing, lightning fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals, the Ramblers are a 2019 Juno Award nominee and 2020 IBMA Momentum Award “Band of the Year” winner.

Their newest album is Queen City Jubilee (2019 Juno Award nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year). It features “roots music without pretension, music to make you feel something, and tunes to keep you up all night.”

