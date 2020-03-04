Toronto’s The Slocan Ramblers will be performing on Quadra Island on Sunday March 29. (Photo contributed)

Slocan Ramblers bring bluegrass to Quadra

Finish off your weekend with a terrific Bluegrass concert.

On Sunday, March 29, Quadra Island Cultural Events will be presenting The Slocan Ramblers at the Quadra Island Community Centre starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 so why not come early and enjoy a delicious dessert with coffee/tea before the show starts?

Or you could certainly wait until intermission to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The show will end in time for those Campbell River ferry travellers to catch the 10 p.m. ferry without missing any of the concert.

Though they may be based in Toronto, The Slocan Ramblers take their name from B.C.’s own Slocan Valley — and their sound definitely channels the picturesque, mountainous natural landscape more than any urban centre.

It’s straight-ahead, plucky and high-energy bluegrass music. The Slocan Ramblers (2019 Juno Award Nominees) are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch. Rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, the Slocans have become a leading light of today’s acoustic music scene.

With a reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and an uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan, The Slocans have been winning over audiences from Merlefest to RockyGrass and everywhere in between.

On their much-anticipated new album, Queen City Jubilee (2019 Juno Award Nominee for Traditional Roots Album of the Year), The Slocans showcase their unique blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk with deep songwriting, lightning fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals.

With their trademark raucous energy, this new album presents The Slocan Ramblers at the top of their game – writing and playing tunes to keep you up all night. This is roots music without pretension, music intended to make you feel something.

Advance tickets available for $17 at Inspirations in Quathiaski Cove, Works of H’Art in Heriot Bay, The Music Plant in Campbell River and online at Tidemark Theatre. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.

Live music

