Singing for the pure joy of it

Mary Dennison invites those who like singing to join her Sing For Pure Joy! Song Circle and boost your mood by singing in a choir.

We all know that singing feels marvelous and now, “group singing has been scientifically proven to lower stress, relieve anxiety and elevate endorphins,” according to Stacy Horn, in her book, Imperfect Harmony: How Singing With Others Changes Your Life and

Sarah Rainey of the Daily Telegraph says, “singing as part of a choir has the same calming health benefits as yoga.”

Singing in a choir is good for your body and soul. There is a riveting article in the March/April issue of Scientific American MIND that says, in part, “new therapies are using rhythm, beat and melody to help patients with brain disorders recover language, hearing, motion and emotion.” Music heals the brain and has an incredible power to life mood and build connection.

Choir members who sing together have synchronized heart beats; singing is beneficial to those diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Parkinsons, people who suffer from blocked airways and ravaged lungs and patients recovering from strokes. Studies abound that show the physical, neurological and psychological benefits of singing. Not singing in the shower on your own (although that is also wonderful) but singing in the joyful company of others. Singing together builds community and, most importantly, it’s fun. If you are craving an added boost of ‘feel good’ hormones floating gleefully through your body, join our SING FOR PURE JOY! Song Circle. This is a safe, non-judgmental circle where all voices are welcome. No experience is needed – only the desire to make joyful sounds to help access and express the profound joy and beauty at our core. No written music is used. All songs are taught in the traditional method of call and response. Heart-felt melodies, soulful gospel songs and rousing spirituals, meditative chants, luscious layered songs and robust rounds. Songs from the sublime to the ridiculous.

SING FOR PURE JOY! at The Lions Den (across from Thrifty’s) in Campbell River on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The fall term begins on Sept. 12. Contact Mary at singforpurejoy@gmail.com or (250)285-3764 or (250)202-1003 for more info.