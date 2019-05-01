FILE - This July 7, 2018 file photo shows Remy Ma performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. T(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Remy Ma arrested in NYC for punching reality TV co-star

Ma served six years in jail for shooting a former friend during a dispute in 2007

Remy Ma has been arrested on assault charges for allegedly attacking a reality television personality in New York City last month.

Police say the 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, turned herself in on Wednesday. She’s accused of punching her “Love & Hip Hop New York” co-star Brittney Taylor in the face during an April 16 concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

Police say the victim reported the incident the next day and claimed she sustained bruising to her right eye. Her attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said Taylor has confidence in the system and “will continue to fully co-operate with the authorities.”

Email messages requesting comment from Ma’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Ma served six years in jail for shooting a former friend during a dispute in 2007.

The Associated Press

