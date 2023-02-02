Marie (Doris Wagner) awaits her next scene in rehearsal for Shoreline Musical Theatre’s production of Cinderella. Photo contributed

Shoreline brings the magic of Cinderella to the Tidemark Theatre

An updated script for modern audiences still retains most of the original TV version’s music

After a hiatus of more than three years, Shoreline Musical Theatre is back at the Tidemark Theatre with their production of Rodgers And Hammerstein’s Cinderella Feb 16-18.

This Tony Award winning 2013 Broadway adaptation of the classic tale has a few new plot twists, and an updated script for modern audiences. However, it still retains most of the music from the original R&H TV version, which starred Julie Andrews. And of course, all the fairy tale magic of glass slippers, fairy godmothers, royal balls, and dreams that can come true!

Shoreline Musical Theatre has been producing musicals in Campbell River for over 30 years. Made up entirely of community volunteers from the directors, set designers, painters, stage crew, and costume designers, to onstage performers, the group shares a love of musical theatre with a goal of providing quality entertainment for the community of Campbell River. The group has presented many musicals over the years, the most recent being Mary Poppins presented to sold-out crowds in 2019.

Under the direction of artistic director and choreographer Heather Gordon Murphy and musical director Kristy Miller, the cast of close to 30 local actors and musicians has been hard at work since October getting ready to bring this magical production to the stage.

The show is full of memorable characters: Cinderella – “Ella” (Justine Gomes) – downtrodden, but idealistic, hopeful, and courageous, and Prince Topher (Hudsen LeRoy), brave and heroic, though somewhat misguided. They are joined in their adventures by Ella’s stepmother and stepsisters (Kerry Hammell, Michaela Burger, Rose Gibson), Crazy Marie (Doris Wagner), the prince’s associates Sebastian (Rudi Kreis) and Lord Pinkleton (Jim Miller), and the firebrand peasant Jean-Michel (Logan Jones). An ensemble of knights, ladies, townspeople, and even a raccoon and a fox fill out the delightful cast.

There are four shows at the Tidemark Theatre: Feb. 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb 18. Tickets are available at the Tidemark Theatre box office, or online at tidemarktheatre.com. Bring the whole family to enjoy the magic.

The show is sponsored by the City of Campbell River, 97.3 The Eagle, The Cove and Gold River Pharmacies, Future Focus Program Services, and the Campbell River Mirror.

Campbell River

