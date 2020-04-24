Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest have been rescheduled for 2021, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)

Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest have both been postponed until 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ticket holders will have multiple options with regard to refunds or credit for future events.

“We have been in constant communication with artists, agents, management teams, staff, government and health agencies over the last six weeks,” organizers of both festivals said in a statement. “The volume of moving parts and people involved in these decisions is unprecedented, but the support and understanding from all of you has been amazing.

Originally set for June 26-28 of this year, Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled to July 1-3, 2021. Sunfest was planned for July 30-Aug. 2 of this year, but will now take place July 29-Aug. 1, 2021.

For Laketown Shakedown, festival and camping passes for 2020 will be honoured in 2021, but full refunds are also being offered to those who wish to be reimbursed. Fans who choose to keep their passes will receive free early camping entry next year, and an invitation to an exclusive show the night before the event begins. Laketown Shakedown’s 2021 lineup will be announced when it is ready.

In the case of Sunfest, all customers who have purchased a ticket can choose to hold on to it for 2021 or 2022, or receive a full refund, minus the processing fee. Those who decide to keep their tickets for 2021 will be invited to attend a private function on July 29.

“We are heartbroken not to be seeing all your smiling faces this summer,” the release about Sunfest stated. “However, the safety of our fans, artists, partners, sponsors, suppliers, vendors, first responders and staff will always come first.”

Many artists have confirmed that they will return for Sunfest for 2021, but some not be attending due to prior bookings. The full 2021 lineup will be announced later in the fall.

Keith Urban, Jon Pardi and Dallas Smith were the scheduled headliners for 2020.

Emails from the ticketing company with more details and and instructions for ticket holders regarding credits or refunds will start to be issued later next week. In the meantime, anyone with questions, should email info@laketownevents.com or send direct messages on social media.

