Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest have been rescheduled for 2021, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest have both been postponed until 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ticket holders will have multiple options with regard to refunds or credit for future events.

“We have been in constant communication with artists, agents, management teams, staff, government and health agencies over the last six weeks,” organizers of both festivals said in a statement. “The volume of moving parts and people involved in these decisions is unprecedented, but the support and understanding from all of you has been amazing.

Originally set for June 26-28 of this year, Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled to July 1-3, 2021. Sunfest was planned for July 30-Aug. 2 of this year, but will now take place July 29-Aug. 1, 2021.

For Laketown Shakedown, festival and camping passes for 2020 will be honoured in 2021, but full refunds are also being offered to those who wish to be reimbursed. Fans who choose to keep their passes will receive free early camping entry next year, and an invitation to an exclusive show the night before the event begins. Laketown Shakedown’s 2021 lineup will be announced when it is ready.

In the case of Sunfest, all customers who have purchased a ticket can choose to hold on to it for 2021 or 2022, or receive a full refund, minus the processing fee. Those who decide to keep their tickets for 2021 will be invited to attend a private function on July 29.

“We are heartbroken not to be seeing all your smiling faces this summer,” the release about Sunfest stated. “However, the safety of our fans, artists, partners, sponsors, suppliers, vendors, first responders and staff will always come first.”

Many artists have confirmed that they will return for Sunfest for 2021, but some not be attending due to prior bookings. The full 2021 lineup will be announced later in the fall.

Keith Urban, Jon Pardi and Dallas Smith were the scheduled headliners for 2020.

Emails from the ticketing company with more details and and instructions for ticket holders regarding credits or refunds will start to be issued later next week. In the meantime, anyone with questions, should email info@laketownevents.com or send direct messages on social media.

Coronavirusmusic festivals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 results in cancellation of entire summer music festival program in Island community

Just Posted

Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

Campbell River RCMP officers joined their colleagues around the country in holding… Continue reading

Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

Storey Creek re-opened to members April 22, poised to re-open for non-members Saturday

Quadra Island Golf Club, Campbell River Golf and Country Club remain closed

Strathcona Regional District approves borrowing bylaw for Quadra Island sewer project

Grant application filed for remaining costs on project

SRD plans to purchase Campbell River tourism-based radio station

Regional board to vote on issue Wednesday

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Most Read