The Comic Strippers will be coming to the Tidemark Theatre in May. Photo courtesy The Comic Strippers

‘Sexylarious’ improv show coming back to Tidemark stage

‘They try to be sexy… it just comes out funny.’ — Comic Strippers

The Comic Strippers, an award-winning improv group, are coming back to Campbell River, bringing their new show, more moves and even quicker wits to the Tidemark Theatre in May.

According to a press release, the fictitious male stripper troupe made up of some of Canada’sbest improv comedians will be performing a “sexylarious” improv comedy show.

“They try to be sexy… it just comes out funny. Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches,” the press release says.

The performers sing, “dance” and are ready to make you laugh.

“Semi-undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.”

The show is for all genders, and for people aged 19 and up only. There will be no extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.

The show will be on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $45, $40 per person for groups larger than six. Tickets are available on the Tidemark website.

More information can be found at thecomicstrippers.com.

