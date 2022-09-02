Serena Ryder hits Tidemark stage this month

Serena Ryder is touring in promotion of her recent album The Art of Falling Apart. Photo supplied Serena Ryder will be playing the Tidemark Theatre on Sept. 16. Photo supplied

Vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is a platinum-selling artist adored by fans, peers and critics alike, and she’s coming to play the Tidemark Theatre on September 16.

In part due to her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautifully electric live performances, she has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, six JUNO Awards, a MuchMusic Video Award for Best Rock Video, and a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music–Original Song. An advocate for mental wellness, Ryder has also been awarded the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award.

With her recent album, The Art of Falling Apart, Ryder invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and helps us understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.

Over a driving pop sound bursting with irresistible rhythms, pulsing bass lines, and the full range of her powerful and expressive voice, she pulls listeners through her own winding, transformational journey, detailing despair, toxic relationships, and breakdowns alongside hope, joy, and big, big love.

The show will be at the Tidemark Theatre on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for admission (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.27.PINK) Tuesday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com.

