Canada’s Drag Race comes to Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a July 16 performance winding up its nationwide tour. (Facebook/Canada’s Drag Race)

Second season of Canada’s Drag Race ending tour with Victoria finale

Fans can attend July 16 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

The checkered flag will come down in Victoria this summer when the city hosts the final stop of Canada’s 2022 Drag Race tour.

The second season of the theatrical drag performance will come to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on July 16, following nine stops across Canada’s provincial capitals and major cities. The show features choreography from Ryan Grainger, star of Glee and the dance captain for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, and production from Voss Events and Crave.

“Prepare to be blown away by the iconic charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent these queens have to offer,” Canada’s “Queen of the North,” Brooke Lynn Hytes, said in a release. “The world watched these 12 legendary performers sing, dance, act … you name it, and now they’re bringing their superstar talents to fans all across the country.”

Hytes, a drag performer from Toronto, is the Canadian TV show’s main judge and host. They’ll be joined by performers including Pythia, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Eve 6000, Adriana, Beth, Kimora Amour, Gia Metric, Océane Aqua-Black, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll and Synthia Kiss, each with several new numbers.

Tickets for the summer show have gone on sale and can be bought online at Select Your Tickets.

