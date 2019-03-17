Sarah McLachlan salutes Canadian music at Juno Awards tonight in London, Ont.

Host Sarah McLachlan arrives on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The Juno Awards will spotlight a new cohort of unique Canadian musical voices tonight after a year that saw breakout performers in a number of different genres.

From the club thumping hooks of Loud Luxury to the emotional journey through Indigenous history led by Jeremy Dutcher, this year’s broadcast promises to offer flavours that suit many musical tastes.

Ethereal balladeer Sarah McLachlan will host the festivities at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Awards will be handed out in six categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Corey Hart is this year’s inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, an honour that will be bestowed by McLachlan in recognition of his enduring pop hits “Sunglasses at Night” and “Never Surrender.”

Performers include Loud Luxury, whose breakout hit “Body” won them their first Juno at a pre-telecast ceremony on Saturday night. The DJ duo picked up dance recording of the year.

Fellow first-time Juno winner Dutcher will also hit the stage after grabbing Indigenous music album at the earlier event.

Others set to perform include rising pop artist Bulow, alt-folk singer Bahamas and francophone star Coeur de Pirate, who will pair up with Quebec rap newcomer Loud, who also just won his first Juno.

Shawn Mendes is slated to appear in a pre-recorded performance from the European leg of his tour.

The pop heartthrob missed collecting his big Juno wins at Saturday’s industry gala where he was awarded four trophies. Mendes scored pop album, songwriter and single of the year for the hit ”In My Blood.”

Juno presenters include singer Jessie Reyez, Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue, and producer David Foster, the recipient of this year’s humanitarian award.

The Junos air live on CBC-TV and will stream on the CBC Gem app.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

