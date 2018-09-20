Folk duo Landreville-Clouette specialises in traditional French Canadian music, along with music inspired by the musical heritage of Britanny, Ireland and America.

Sample the music of French Canada with a smattering of Ireland, Brittany and America

They bring the music alive with powerful vocals, foot-tapping accordion, and expert bouzouki accompaniment. Gardeners Green Folk Club in Merville will present them in a house concert is on Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. and tickets include refreshments. As seating is limited, tickets must be purchased in advance, either by e-transfer or pick up.

For more information, call 250-337-5337. Their music may be sampled at www.landrevilleclouette.bandcamp.com

