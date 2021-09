The Ryder Bachman Band will be performing at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. The band plays a mix of funky, chicken pickin’ bluesy, rockin’, RnB/soul.

Enamored with his parents’ record collection, which included his father’s and uncles’ bands, BTO and The Guess Who, Bachman has come into his own as a musician. Just $20 at the gate which includes entrance to the gardens. Bring your own lawn chairs and refreshments. Call 250-338-6901 for more info.