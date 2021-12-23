Roots and Country feature big on the Tidemark Stage March 7

The Washboard Union, three-time CCMA Group of the Year and five-time CCMA Roots Artist/Album of the year are among Canada’s preeminent country bands. Photo contributed

The Washboard Union, three-time CCMA Group of the Year and five-time CCMA Roots Artist/Album of the year are among Canada’s preeminent country bands.

And the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions will present The Washboard Union with special guest Raquel Cole at the Tidemark on Monday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Stepbrothers Aaron Grain and Chris Duncombe and best friend David John Roberts share a love for the art of song writing and storytelling has resonated with audiences from North America to Europe. On their latest album Everbound (April 2020), The Washboard Union keeps the good times rolling with an irresistible blend of roof-raising anthems and poignant ballads, coupled with their impeccable three-part harmony and top-notch musicianship. This is a band that cares deeply about their fans, and anyone who has seen them live knows The Washboard Union engage with their audience at every opportunity.

The Washboard Union has been certified god twice in Canada for Country Thunder (2021) and Shot of Glory (2017). In addition, they have had seven Top 10 hits and numerous Top 20 hits The band has the unique distinction of being the first country band to win the Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year. They are also a philanthropic force to be reckoned with, donating their music and merchandise to countless charitable events. To learn more about The Washboard Union please visit, www.thewashboardunion.com.

Meanwhile, American Songwriter Magazine has called Raquel Cole, “A dynamite vocalist, songwriter and guitar singer to boot!” Her skill as a musician is one of the first things the audience notices about this B.C. native. Singing has been her first love for as long as she can remember, acquiring her first guitar at the age of nine and writing songs soon after. Her first single, Think About You hit the airwaves in 2021, landing in the Top 40 with the video making her a Top 3 finalist in SiriusXM’s top of the Country Competition. Cole has toured extensively the past few years, opening for artists Carried Underwood, Jonny Lang, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery and Josh Turner.

Cole’s fiery and soulful music has garnered significant recognition. In 2017 she was named by the CBC and Radio Canada as “25 under 25 musicians everyone needs to know,” alongside Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes. She Earned the CCMA Discovery Award (2015) and numerous accolades from American Songwriting Magazine. Additionally, her songwriting earned Cole her first Billboard Top 10 Country Album charting for a song recorded by superstar, Marie Osmond. To learn more about Raquel Cole please visit, www.raquelcole.com.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions will present, The Washboard Union with special guest Raquel Cole on Monday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52 (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250-287-PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

