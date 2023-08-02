Rock the cul-de-sac in Campbell River

Thanks to a some grant funding and what he feels is a strong desire for a stronger local music scene, James Wood from Knock on Wood Productions is going to be bringing local original music to an all-ages audience.

“I got a little bit a little bit of money to record musicians with disabilities and they wanted me to do something new,” Wood said about the Neighbourhood Small Grants he’s received from the Campbell River Community Foundation. “So this is what I proposed and they loved it.”

There will be three bands playing, Campbell Riverite Gibby Nik, who Wood called a “hometown hero” will be first on the bill.

“I’m really excited because he’s he’s sitting on a new record and he’s let me hear some of the songs,” Wood said. “And this record is fantastic.”

Also on the bill is Victoria-based artist David Chenery, who will be “kind of singing out of his element.

“He’s an amazing folk Country act, but he plays in hardcore bands regularly,” Wood said “So this is quite the contrast.”

Also on the bill is Wood himself. He says he’s been working on some new songs that he has been interested in testing out.

“One of the ideas for this show was that a lot of my friends kids, they love my music. They love seeing me play, but all the shows I do are in bars and the kids can’t come,” he said. “So we’re trying to do a nice early show, you know, the kids can come out, dance and have some fun times.”

The dancing will continue later into the night, as Wood will be spinning some records and having a dance party for the kids (of all ages).

One of the hurdles for shows for youth in Campbell River is venue choice. There’s the option of renting a hall, but Wood said the cost can be prohibitive, especially without bar sales helping promoters break even. To get around this, Wood decided to hold the show at his house.

“The neighbours already know,” he said. “They’re gonna be setting up early. They’re gonna get the best seats in the house.”

“The support that we’ve got for all of our shows has been so inspiring and it’s been so nice,” he said. “I would love to give back. Something like a free show for people to come out and just have a good time and enjoy this beautiful weather we’ve had.”

Wood said that there might even be a guest drummer who’ll come out and play a few songs with him.

“I have a six-year-old son and he’s gonna come up and play with me,” he said. “Charlie and I have been practicing, and he’s a little Keith Moon on the drums. He’s excited and I’m excited to have him.”

The show will be in the cul-de-sac at 3212 Nathan Place in Campbell River. People are invited to bring a chair, bring their kids, bring their dog (provided they stay leashed) and to behave themselves. The show starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

More information is available on the Knock on Wood Productions Facebook page.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment