Rock or Bust plays the Tidemark Theatre May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Graphic submitted

Rock or Bust capture the AC/DC sound

Tribut eband to lay the Tidemark Theatre

For those about to rock, Rock or Bust salutes you!

The AC/DC Tribute Band Rock or Bust was founded by Kim Kahl, the lead vocalist in 2019. The band has become very powerful on sound and on stage to achieve the closest look and sound to AC/DC as possible. You can hear it all May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.

Rock or Bust achieves a high energy rock show that will have you out of your seats rockin’ till the end of the show and wanting more. With Rock or Bust playing all the hits like Highway To Hell, Shook Me All Night Long, Hells Bells, Back In Black and many of the other great songs that AC/DC has come on out for a rockin’ good time.

Tickets: $44.50 Admission (+applicable taxes & fees)

Campbell RiverLive musicTidemark Theatre

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C. singer Cameron Whitcomb’s ‘American Idol’ journey

Just Posted

Cortes Islanders Kai Harvey and Mike Moore are mapping and measuring big trees in an attempt to save them from being logged by Mosaic Forest Management. Harvey spoke at the event on April 20. (Rochelle Baker/National Observer)
Cortes Islanders hold community meeting in light of logging plans

Campbell River and District General hospital.
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River

Community Action Team Coordinator and community consulting firm owner Gwen Donaldson is running in the October 2022 Campbell River municipal election. Photo contributed
Gwen Donaldson aims to add a new voice to Campbell River City Council in 2022

Left to right: BC Hydro’s Stephen Watson, Colleen Yip the 100,000 milestone visitor, Museum at Campbell River Executive Director Sandra Parrish, and City of Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Lee Simmons photo
Campbell River’s Discovery Centre welcomes 100,000th visitor