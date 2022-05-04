Rock or Bust capture the AC/DC sound

For those about to rock, Rock or Bust salutes you!

The AC/DC Tribute Band Rock or Bust was founded by Kim Kahl, the lead vocalist in 2019. The band has become very powerful on sound and on stage to achieve the closest look and sound to AC/DC as possible. You can hear it all May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.

Rock or Bust achieves a high energy rock show that will have you out of your seats rockin’ till the end of the show and wanting more. With Rock or Bust playing all the hits like Highway To Hell, Shook Me All Night Long, Hells Bells, Back In Black and many of the other great songs that AC/DC has come on out for a rockin’ good time.

Tickets: $44.50 Admission (+applicable taxes & fees)

