Rivercity’s “shorts” continue in An Evening of One Acts

Rivercity Players evening of One-Acts continues this Thursday, Oct. 20 - Saturday, Oct. 22 (including a matinée) at the Rivercity Stage at 1080 Hemlock St. Three offerings are up for performance, Monologues, The Guilt Card and Help Desk (pictured with Barb Baldwin, left, and Melony Larre). Tickets are available at https://www.rivercityplayers.ca/buy-tickets.

The night of one-acts or short plays – hence the evening’s slogan of “come see our shorts” – presents some Rivercity Players veterans working with some Rivercity newcomers in a stylish mix of plays.

The evening opens with Shelagh Germyn (remember Ouiser in Steel Magnolias?) performing in a collection of monologues. It’s something new for Germyn, who said she came out to audition for the production to support Rivercity “and I love comedies!” Plus she likes trying something new.

“Experience is gained the more you are involved in theatre,” Germyn said.

Experience is on display in the evening’s second short play, The Guilt Card, which is directed by Marg Branscomb and in which two sisters reconcile their relationship in a dramatic encounter. The play stars two actresses with resumes too long to recite here, Lynne Macara and Susan Wydenes.

Wydenes is back on stage after a long break in which she honed her directing skills (the aforementioned Steel Magnolias among other things).

She found in The Guilt Card that she most enjoyed “sorting out my character’s relationship with her sister.”

Macara, meanwhile, said it’s been a while “since I have done such a serious play. The challenge for me is to present a believable character.”

She also finds satisfaction “exploring the characters and their inter-relationship.”

And speaking of characters, there are a lot of them in the night’s final offering, Help Desk. There are 15 in this series of vignettes exploring the hilarious scenarios that occur between the characters staffing various help desks and the quirky customers calling in with zany problems needing resolution. The show features newcomers to Rivercity, Melony Larre and Barb Baldwin, who carry the bulk of the show doing seven characters each in mostly two-person scenarios. Making cameo appearances are veteran performers Alistair Taylor and Douglas Craig who take on one character each.

Larre got involved because “I wanted to try something a little scary – but not like skydiving scary.”

She had never done anything like acting before and found “having experienced directors walking me through the process while I learn has been the best.”

Baldwin, meanwhile, enjoyed plays in high school and wanted to give it a try again after watching her daughter participate in school plays.

She said she is most enjoying “getting to meet new people.”

But, like all actors, old and new, she’s finding learning the lines the biggest hurdle.

“It’s a challenge but I got there,” she said.

Craig jumped into the production to do whatever was needed to help make Rivercity Players a success. That’s why he’s done just about every job available in theatre: acting, directing, stage managing and front of house.

“I enjoy all of them,” he said.

Taylor, meanwhile, is directing the hilarious Help Desk as well as taking on one of the roles. Help Desk is an example of one of the most satisfying things he does for Rivercity, “finding scripts to bring to our audience.”

Help Desk continues at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St., Thursday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Oct. 22 with an additional matinée on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Curtain time for the evening performances are 7:30 p.m.

