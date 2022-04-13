Rivercity Player’s next production proves the Golden Years are no snooze fest

Barry (Dennis Hawkins-Bogle) tells a story to Jonas (Dick Poulton) during a rehearsal of Rivercity Players’ production of Jonas and Barry in the Home, a comedy by Norm Foster. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Ever wonder what goes on in a seniors home? The hilarious hijinx in Rivercity Players’ production of Norm Foster’s Jonas and Barry in the Home will give you some insight.

Glum Barry Butterworth is annoyed that he’s living in a senior’s home at 67 but it’s worth it to live near his daughter, Rosie, who works at the home. Rosie brought him in so he wouldn’t be alone in case he has a heart attack like his father, brother, and uncle did before they were 65. So Barry spends his time shuffling around in his slippers, taking naps, and having dinner with Rosie, and that’s good enough for him.

But Barry doesn’t get to revel in the quiet for long. Enter the loquacious and flirtatious Jonas, who wrote one hit song 37 years ago. Jonas likes to indulge in the finer things in life, like decadent dates and nice clothes, and he sees Barry the curmudgeon as a fixer-upper. As they bicker and bond over women, sports, and family values, Jonas and Barry must learn to open up and face how to keep living their lives. Told with popular Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s usual hilarious wit and humour, Jonas and Barry in the Home also touches the heart with a message that life doesn’t end in your golden years.

Rivercity Players’ production of Jonas and Barry in the Home is directed by Alistair Taylor with a cast featuring Kelly Senko as Rosie, Dennis Hawkins-Bogle as Barry and Dick Poulton as Jonas.

“The play is a roller coaster of emotions, evoking uncontrollable laughter one moment and profound sadness the next,” according to Chris Daponte, The Wellington Advertiser.

“It’s a remarkable piece of writing,” says Ron Foley MacDonald, The Chronicle Herald.

Opening night is Thursday, May 5 at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock) at 7:30 p.m. and the play runs May 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. It then continues May 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees again on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m.

Jonas and Barry in the Home is also Rivercity Players’ entry into Theatre BC’s North Island Zone Festival being held at Courtenay’s Sid Williams Theatre May 17-21 with Rivercity’s performance night set as Wednesday, May 18. Consider travelling down to Courtenay to support your local theatre group.

Tickets for the Rivercity Stage performances are $20 and are available at rivercitytickets.ca

