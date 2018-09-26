Rivercity Players’ next audence to get their cake and eat it too

Community theatre troupe introduces dessert theatre

Rivercity Players is delighted to offer something new to their audiences – dessert!

Their fall production, Just Desserts, will feature three one-act plays, and one sweet intermission.

The evening starts with Wanda’s Visit, directed by John Godfrey. We all love our wives/husbands, but how much do we love them? Maybe our relationship has plateaued – we are satisfied, but the shine is now burnished.

How cool can we be when a former flame sidles back into the picture ten years later? How will your life partner react? This hilarious production is a stage adaptation taken from the PBS series Trying Times, and is performed by Don Pennell, Darlene Carr, Kelly McDonald and Sara O’Haver.

The Bright Side of Being Blue comes next, and is directed by Tim Myerscough. A musician’s manager schemes to keep the country music star successful by making him unhappy so he will write more of his chart-stopping sad songs. But the star is just too easy going, especially after he falls in love with a bubbly country singer whose cheerfulness may ruin his career. This award winning comedy is performed by Alistair Taylor, Lynne Macara, Stephen Bishop and Natalie Anderson

The last play of the evening is both comic and poignant. Directed by Susan Wydenes, Post-Its (Notes on a Marriage) explores the ups and downs of a relationship that were unexpectedly captured on scraps of paper. An actor and actress read the Post-Its between a couple that span the duration of their lives together. This heartwarming play is performed by Glen Clark and Kim Stevens.

Intermission will feature dessert, included in the ticket price.

The show opens at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street) on Thursday, Oct. 18, and continues Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 24, 25, 26, 28. Evening performances will start at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances will be matinees, starting at 2 p.m. Mild language warning.

Tickets are $20 and available at CR Laundromat, Impressions Gallery and the Tidemark Box Office (tickets.tidemarktheatre.com).

Previous story
VIDEO: Exploring virtual worlds and open oceans at the Campbell River Art Gallery

Just Posted

Campbell River School District enrolment figures up

Figures as of end of September used to set operating grant

Black Creek blaze destroys barn, kills animals

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby trees and structures – fire chief

VIDEO: Exploring virtual worlds and open oceans at the Campbell River Art Gallery

New exhibitions by Dominique Pétrin and Carly Butler on display until Nov. 10

Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

City of Campbell river recognizes those who go above and beyond in protecting nature

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

Woman rescued from Sproat River rapids near Port Alberni

Emergency personnel received a report of a canoe accident on the river

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Most Read