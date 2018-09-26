Rivercity Players’ next audence to get their cake and eat it too

Rivercity Players is delighted to offer something new to their audiences – dessert!

Their fall production, Just Desserts, will feature three one-act plays, and one sweet intermission.

The evening starts with Wanda’s Visit, directed by John Godfrey. We all love our wives/husbands, but how much do we love them? Maybe our relationship has plateaued – we are satisfied, but the shine is now burnished.

How cool can we be when a former flame sidles back into the picture ten years later? How will your life partner react? This hilarious production is a stage adaptation taken from the PBS series Trying Times, and is performed by Don Pennell, Darlene Carr, Kelly McDonald and Sara O’Haver.

The Bright Side of Being Blue comes next, and is directed by Tim Myerscough. A musician’s manager schemes to keep the country music star successful by making him unhappy so he will write more of his chart-stopping sad songs. But the star is just too easy going, especially after he falls in love with a bubbly country singer whose cheerfulness may ruin his career. This award winning comedy is performed by Alistair Taylor, Lynne Macara, Stephen Bishop and Natalie Anderson

The last play of the evening is both comic and poignant. Directed by Susan Wydenes, Post-Its (Notes on a Marriage) explores the ups and downs of a relationship that were unexpectedly captured on scraps of paper. An actor and actress read the Post-Its between a couple that span the duration of their lives together. This heartwarming play is performed by Glen Clark and Kim Stevens.

Intermission will feature dessert, included in the ticket price.

The show opens at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street) on Thursday, Oct. 18, and continues Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 24, 25, 26, 28. Evening performances will start at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances will be matinees, starting at 2 p.m. Mild language warning.

Tickets are $20 and available at CR Laundromat, Impressions Gallery and the Tidemark Box Office (tickets.tidemarktheatre.com).