Rivercity Players holding auditions for its spring production

Four actors needed for David Auburn’s award-winning play, Proof

RIVERCITY PLAYERS

Rivercity Players is holding auditions for its next production, Proof by David Auburn.

This is a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama with a touch of mystery and romance.

An open audition will be held on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. with callbacks being held Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., both at the Rivercity Stage at 1080 Hemlock. You must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.

The cast involves two women and one man ages 25-35 and one man aged 50-plus.

Performance dates for the show at the Rivercity Stage are May 5 – 15 plus one performance at the North Island Zone Festival the following week in Courtenay.

And if you’re interest is more in line with helping out backstage, Rivercity Players is also looking for production volunteers for this play. Email altaylor@telus.net if you would like to help out with backstage help, set dressing, costumes, lights, sound, whatever you’d like!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive theatre

Previous story
B.C. duo drops new kids’ music as Youtube videos close in on 2 billion views

Just Posted

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo
Road over John Hart Dam to close Jan. 26 and 27

Foggy conditions are being reported for local highways. DriveBC.
Fog advisory in effect for local highways

A rapid COVID-19 test swab. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be available for travellers or the general public at the Comox Valley Airport. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP)
PCR, antigen tests now available at Comox Valley Airport

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared