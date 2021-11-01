Rivercity Players casting its first post-pandemic play

From left: Truvy (Kelly McDonald), Shelby (Michelle Segal) Ouiser (Sheelagh Germyn) and Clairee (Michelle Lowe) discuss the turmoil of Shelby’s wedding preparations in Rivercity Players’ production of Steel Magnolias at Rivercity Stage, February, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

After almost two years, Rivercity Players is ready to welcome people back to the theatre. An audition call went out Friday for the first post-pandemic production, Love Letters, by A.R. Gurney.

The Pulitzer Prize finalist is a popular two-hander based on letters between a couple over 50 years exploring hopes and dreams, successes and disappointments, with humour and gravity.

“We’re so excited to be planning our first production, with more in the works!” said co-producer Cleo Corbett. “The show will happen before Christmas and will provide the opportunity to re-engage actors and volunteers, and invite audiences safely back to our small but mighty theatre” adding that vaccine passports will be required for anyone entering the theatre.

“It’s been hard to have the theatre shuttered for almost two years,” said Glen Clark, Rivercity president. “We have taken the opportunity to do some upgrades on the building. You may notice the splashy new colour and a new sign.”

The upgrades were done using various grants and generous donations from local businesses and society members.

Auditions will be held in person at Rivercity Stage at 1080 Hemlock Street, Thursday Nov. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. All participants must be double vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before entering the building.

For more information, or to book the theatre for your own community or business event, please visit Rivercity Players Facebook Page or Rivercityplayers.ca

