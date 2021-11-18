Rivercity Players back to stage with ‘Love Letters’

Two-director, two-cast play first Rivercity Stage production in almost two years

Rivercity Players directors Kimberly Preston-Stevens (l-r) and Douglas Craig, alongside actors Ashley Hedstrom and Glen Clark. Photo contributed.

The Rivercity Stage will be opening its doors for the first time in almost two years with a production of Love Letters, by A.R. Gurney.

The Pulitzer Prize-nominated play recounts a lifelong friendship between two extraordinary people through their letters exchanged over decades.

Starting in childhood, the correspondence unearths successes and failures of two separate lives. Their love and affection for one another grows stronger over time despite being physically apart.

“Love Letters can be enjoyed by a wide audience because it is a true exploration of the human need for love and connection, something we can all identify with” said Douglas Craig, local musician and actor, in his directorial debut.

The production is running two sets of actors and directors. Craig is directing local businessman and Rivercity Board Chair Glen Clark, and Ashley Hedstrom, environmental activist and recent nursing grad, in the first week’s performance.

“In an effort to get as many people involved as possible, we have two crews running the play over two different weekends,” said Bev Sievwright, co-producer.

The second crew is made up of director Kimberley Preston-Stevens, local theatre enthusiast, with actors Kelly Senko and Brian Down, both of whom are familiar to Campbell River audiences.

“We also wanted to make the show accessible to a wide audience by offering tickets by donation, first come, first served,” Sievwright adds.

