Rising Indigenous R&B star Sebastian Gaskin plays Rivercity Stage March 8

Highway 19 Concerts returns to Rivercity Stage for three shows this spring, each featuring an exciting emerging voice in Canadian song: Sebastian Gaskin on Wednesday, March 8, Erica Dee Mah on March 17, and Abigail Lapell on April 12.

Sebastian Gaskin was described in the Winnipeg Free Press as “Post Malone mixed with Frank Ocean, all swag and smooth vocals, hits of hip-hop and rap, rounded out with emotive thoughtful lyrics.”

Gaskin is now based in Toronto, but grew up in Tataskweyak Cree Nation, or Split Lake as it’s better known. They emerged on the Winnipeg music scene in 2017 with the single 6 a.m., an emotional and nostalgic R&B jam that ends with a surprisingly ripping guitar solo. The song did well on Indigenous music charts and led to an Indigenous Music Award (the annual national award formerly known as the Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Awards). Then came the 2019 EP, Contradictions, and opening for hip-hop acts like Common and Snotty Nosed Rez Kids, and one of Gaskin’s heroes, Buffy Sainte-Marie.

In 2020, Gaskin came out as non-binary, and released the single Snakehold, a more heavily polished pop effort that highlight’s Gaskins vocal range. Snakehold climbed to #1 on the Indigenous Music Countdown, and led to a Western Canadian Music Award for R&B Artist of the Year, the 2021 Kevin Walters Songwriting Award from Manitoba Music, and an invitation to the 2021 Allan Slaight Juno Masterclass, and inclusion on numerous lists of new Canadian artists to watch.

Gaskin’s career trajectory is impressive, but built on a foundation of thoughtful songwriting and musical chops across multiple instruments. All will be on display as Gaskin performs an intimate solo concert at Rivercity Stage March 8.

Highway 19 Concerts is supported by the City of Campbell River & CR Live Streets, the BC Touring Council & BC Arts Council, and the Anchor Inn & Suites.

Tickets are available through the Tidemark Theatre box-office for $24 plus taxes and fees. Teen tickets are only $5 and kids are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Campbell River

