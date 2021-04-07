Renowned Trickster trilogy author, Eden Robinson joins VIRL for an online conversation and reading

April 23 is a date literary fans need to mark in their calendars. At 2pm, Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is hosting renowned Haisla and Heiltsuk author, Eden Robinson, for an online conversation and reading from her latest book, Return of the Trickster, the third and final installment in the bestselling Trickster trilogy.

“Eden Robinson is a prominent and prolific writer, and we are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with her,” says Steinunn Benjaminsson, VIRL Customer Service Librarian II and event organizer. “Anyone who has read her works knows she is deeply imaginative, hilarious, and thoughtful. Hers is a unique and important voice among writers in Canada. I cannot wait to delve more deeply into the Trickster series with Eden and share this national treasure with what I know will be a large and engaged audience.”

What: Eden Robinson: Reading and Conversation

When: Friday, April 23, 2 – 3 p.m.

Format: Virtual (Zoom)

The Trickster trilogy follows Jared, a Haisla teen navigating the complications of family, social pressure, substance abuse, and poverty in a magic-realist adventure story that has won over critics and fans alike.

In addition to the Trickster trilogy, Robinson is also the author of the award-winning novel Monkey Beach (made into a movie in 2020), Traplines, Blood Sports, and other acclaimed titles.

This free event will be hosted on Zoom. Space is limited and anyone interested in attending should register as soon as possible at this link (https://virl.bc.ca/event/eden_robinson/).

Find out more about Eden Robinson on her Canadian Encyclopedia page.

