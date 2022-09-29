Renowned gardener Brian Minter is this year’s Haig Brown lecturer

This year’s Haig-Brown lecture will feature a familiar ally in the world of gardening.

Master gardener and conservationist Brian Minter will be featured at the Tidemark theatre Sunday, Oct. 2. It will take place at 2 p.m. with tickets at $15.

Minter, who has graduated from the University of British Columbia and noted as a master gardener since his first purchase of the Country Garden Store in 1970, will be in town as the keynote speaker in a talk entitled Climate Changes and the Future of Gardening.

The subject will be the adaptability of gardens. With the loss of many pollinators, birds and other wildlife, gardens need to grow in order to replace these habitats. By growing more pollinator friendly plants and creating landscapes, which are not only beautiful but more functional, what will future grow from the idea of gardens?

“The importance and relevance of gardens has also changed dramatically as they relate to our own health and well-being,” says Minter “How will the gardens of the future look?”

The talk will be the centrepiece of the Haig-Brown Memorial Lecture, presented by the Museum of Campbell River the Campbell River Arts Council and the Haig-Brown Institute. The lectures were created to honour the legacies of Roderick Haig-Brown, celebrated author and noted conservationist, and his wife Ann, noted by her lasting legacy in the community of Campbell River.

