Relive the magic of Fleetwood Mac’s music at the Tidemark Theatre

Fleetwood Magic, Canada’s “Authentic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac,” will be performing at The Tidemark Theatre on Saturday, May 27.

Fleetwood Magic transports audiences in sound and time on a musical journey that spans the self-titled White Album, Rumours, Mirage, Tusk, Tango in the Night and Then Play On albums. They perform their greatest hits authentically to represent the sound, personae, and mystique of this most famous line-up of Fleetwood Mac.

With their vintage costumes, exacting vocals, period-correct instrument sounds, and on-stage character, Fleetwood Magic vividly reminds audiences of all ages, what made “The Mac” legendary.

Experiencing timeless classics like “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Say You Love Me,” “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way,” listeners have come to realize the rumours are true – Fleetwood Magic does indeed, deliver the magic.

A convincing mirage is created by the powerful vocalist, Diane Warren (“Stevie Nicks”), the distinctive virtuosic signature guitar licks of Mike Luno (“Lindsay Buckingham”), the silky lead and harmony vocals and keyboard playing of Layla Vaugeois (“the late, great, Christine McVie”), the iconic groove, and madman-drummer personality of Glenn Regnier (“Mick Fleetwood”), the whip-smart bass guitar artistry of Dave Kalancha (“John McVie”), and the ambient sound and keyboard wizardry of Jeff Garrett. Fleetwood Magic continues to play sold out shows to thousands of Fleetwood Mac fans throughout the Vancouver Lower Mainland, BC Interior and Vancouver Island. Fleetwood Mac is one of the world’s most popular and iconic groups of the 70’s and 80’s and has earned their place in the rock and roll hall of fame as one of the biggest classic rock bands on the planet!

The show is on Saturday May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $45 (plus applicable taxes and fees), online at tidemarktheatre.com and at the Tidemark Theatre box office 250-287-PINK, Tuesday to Friday from 12 – 4 p.m.

For more information about Fleetwood Magic, visit www.fleetwoodmagic.ca.

