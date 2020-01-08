The Fab Fourever, a Beatles tribute band, play the Tidemark Theatre Sunday, March 15. (Fab Fourever/Special to Black Press)

Relive the fabulous music of the Beatles

Be transported back to the age of peace, love and flower power.

The Fab Fourever – Canada’s Premiere Tribute To The Beatles is a musical production that will transport you back to a time when the music was the soundtrack to a generation. Music that transported four mop tops from a little club in Liverpool to the apex of their profession, becoming the musical icons of the century.

At their Tidemark Theatre show on Sunday, March 15, the Fab Fourever performs the monster hits “She Loves You”, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Twist and Shout”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “You Can’t Do That”, “All My Loving”, “Things We Said Today”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “If I Fell”, “Boys”, “Long Tall Sally” and more.

First and foremost, The Fab Fourever are Beatle fans. Their passion and energy onstage make for a tremendous show. With vintage Beatle period specific instruments, and several full costume changes, The Fab Fourever have spared no detail with this production from when the Fab Four first invaded America.

In 2018 and 2019 The Fab Fourever were invited to represent Canada at the International Beatleweek in Liverpool, England. Combined, they performed 21 shows over 13 days to an audience that represented some 50 countries worldwide. They have performed at the World Famous Cavern Club, the Lacarno Theatre (where the Beatles performed in 1963) and at the prestigious Adelphi Hotel Ballroom. Century Casino in Edmonton declares, “They were Great!” The Genesis Theatre adds, “Looked & sounded just like the Beatles.” FortSaskOnline concludes, “Authenticity at its highest … fabulous.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 and are $45 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charge). Tickets are available from the Tidemark Theatre Box Office. Charge by Phone at 250-287-7465 or online at www.tidemarktheatre.com.

For more about THE Fab fourever visit www.fabfourever.com.

