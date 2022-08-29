“Raunchy, sexy, funny, hilarous” comedian Randii Andii coming to Tidemark stage in October

Randii Andii will be bringing her provocative parody songs and show stopping costumes to the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 1. Photo courtesy Randii Andii

A Vancouver Island-based comic is bringing her brilliant mind and dirty mouth to the Tidemark Theatre stage on October 1.

Randii Andii is a musical comedian, known for her provocative parody songs and show stopping costumes. She grew up in Campbell River, started performing in Nanaimo in 2005 and was touring the world by 2012.

She has toured the United States and Canada, performed in international festivals, had an entertainment residency at Temptations Resort, in Cancun Mexico, she spent 4 years working for Carnival Cruise Lines as part of the Punchliner Comedy Club. Randii Andii released an album in 2012, ‘Randii Andii – In Your Face’.

She has performed on stages to 10,000 people. Randii Andii likes to combine many different art forms into her show to take you on a journey that gets more twisted with every song, A 60-minute musical comedy extravaganza that is sure to tickle your funny bone.

“She’ll have the audience laughing out loud, screaming for more and perhaps needing a cold shower,” says a press release about the show. “After Randii Andii, you’ll never be able to listen to your favourite songs the same way again.”

Tickets will be available thru the Tidemark Theater box office online at tidemarktheatre.com/event/randii-andii-going-deep/, by phoning 250-287-7565, or by email at tickets@tidemarktheatre.com.

Arts and EntertainmentCampbell River