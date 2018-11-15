The Campbell River Singers will have Quintessence Brass as their special guests at their 41st Annual Christmas Concert entitled “JOY! ” at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Quintessence Brass to help Campbell River Singers bring some Joy!

The Campbell River Singers will be joined by Quintessence Brass as their special guests for their 41st Annual Christmas Concert entitled “JOY! ” at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The Quintessence Brass Quintet was formed 32 years ago in the Comox Valley by five brass players, (two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba), who had a love for music of all types.

At that time, all members were school music teachers and active performers in the Valley.

Today the members have changed but the joy in making music together is still present whenever they perform.

Quintessence has played in concerts throughout the North Island, including many school concerts, guest performances with choirs in Port Alberni, Campbell River, and the Comox Valley, as well as playing for weddings and special events all which keep the group busy.

In July 2004, Quintessence joined Cantiamo on a tour to Russia and again in 2007 on a tour of the Czech Republic and Salzburg, Austria.

Quintessence Brass will be accompanying the Singers on some of their Christmas selections, as well as performing from their repertoire, which consists of pieces written specifically for the traditional brass quintet as well as arrangements of jazz and popular songs.

Previous story
Barra MacNeils Christmas kicks off the holiday season at the Tidemark Theatre

Just Posted

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to… Continue reading

After almost two years of delays, Sybil Andrews graphic novel launches this weekend

‘Seeing the final product here on my desk, I can tell you it’s been worth the wait’

Long-awaited Campbell River mountain bike park close to beginning ‘Phase 1’

‘There seems to be a disconnect between where it’s at and where people think it’s at’

Campbell River’s ‘school of hack’ gives kids inside computing edge

Teachers take ‘hacking’ back to its roots with school program

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read