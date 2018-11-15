Quintessence Brass to help Campbell River Singers bring some Joy!

The Campbell River Singers will have Quintessence Brass as their special guests at their 41st Annual Christmas Concert entitled “JOY! ” at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The Quintessence Brass Quintet was formed 32 years ago in the Comox Valley by five brass players, (two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba), who had a love for music of all types.

At that time, all members were school music teachers and active performers in the Valley.

Today the members have changed but the joy in making music together is still present whenever they perform.

Quintessence has played in concerts throughout the North Island, including many school concerts, guest performances with choirs in Port Alberni, Campbell River, and the Comox Valley, as well as playing for weddings and special events all which keep the group busy.

In July 2004, Quintessence joined Cantiamo on a tour to Russia and again in 2007 on a tour of the Czech Republic and Salzburg, Austria.

Quintessence Brass will be accompanying the Singers on some of their Christmas selections, as well as performing from their repertoire, which consists of pieces written specifically for the traditional brass quintet as well as arrangements of jazz and popular songs.