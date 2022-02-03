Quadra Singers perform at the their 2021 winter concert. Photo courtesy Quadra Singers.

Quadra Singers release ‘Corona Chorus’ premiere

Composition by John Hooper echoes pandemic advice

Quadra Singers, Quadra Island’s community choir, have released a video of its premiere performance of a new Canadian composition, “Corona Chorus.”

The song was composed in the early months of the pandemic by John Hooper, who was the choir’s musical director when it returned to in-person rehearsals in fall 2021. The composition echoes the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix heard throughout the past two years of the pandemic.

“Singing together is a decades-long tradition in our small island community, and it was very hard to let that go in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic. After two sessions online, we worked hard, following provincial guidance, to provide a safe environment to sing together again,” said Joan Varley, choir president.

“Under Dr. Hooper’s leadership, this piece, it’s musical style and lyrics, really captures the mix of feelings and challenges that we’re facing during the pandemic. And the bonus was that he turned a really tough subject into something that shares the important public health message in a new way.”

To date, Quadra Singers are the only choir to have performed with the Corona Chorus.

Quadra Singers follow safety protocols while rehearsing and performing.

Quadra Singers started their spring session in January, with concerts scheduled for April 22 and 23.

