Fairgoers of all ages can root for their souped up zukes at the Quadra Island Fall Fair on Sept. 9. Photo courtesy Quadra Island Fall Fair

Quadra Island’s Fall Fair is all it’s quacked up to be

Wrap up summer with a bang and enjoy a cornucopia of family fun at the greatest little rural fair the Discovery Islands have to offer.

The Quadra Island Fall Fair is set for Sunday, Sept. 9 at the Quadra Community Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s “Homegrown Sew and Sow” features new highlights such as pony rides, a maker tent and exciting new exhibit categories including fermented food and wine. That’s right! Wine!

But fear not, the Fair is still hosting crowd favourites such as the pet parade and doggie dash, cake walks, Grand Prix zucchini racing, boarding and biking demos, livestock displays, the talking tent and the prestigious crosscut saw and strong Wo/Man competitions.

And never known to duck a challenge, the fair committee is hatching a plan to unveil an adorable new attraction this year.

Fairgoers can also continue to court lady cluck; betting the farm on Quadra’s version of a Monte Carlo craps table, at the ever popular – Chicken Poo Bingo.

As always, the indoor hall will be bursting with exhibits, showcasing the wide array of talent, industry and green thumbs at work on the Island. Attending vendors have tasty food and drink on offer while artisans have creative wares for folks to peruse.

The ferry crossing from Campbell River takes about 15 minutes. Consider leaving your car at home and taking the free shuttle that runs from Quathiaski Cove ferry terminal in the morning and returns in the afternoon. Or, come by bike! You’ll get a prize for doing so.

But they ask that you leave your furry friends at home. The noise, heat and excitement at the fair can be overwhelming for dogs.

For more info, photos and videos check out Quadra Island Fall Fair Facebook page.

Admission to the Quadra Island Fall Fair is $15 for families, $5 for adults, $3 for youth 6-17 and free for children five and under.

