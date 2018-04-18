Pure Petty pays tribute to the late Tom Petty and the classic hits her churned out.

Pure Petty brings the sounds of Tom Petty to Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre

Pure Petty, an authentic, exciting tribute to the late, great Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will perform Friday, May 4 at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River.

It is apparent to everyone who sees this band play that their respect and passion for Petty’s music is at the heart of each and every performance. First and foremost, it is a celebration of the man and his music.

“Tom Petty’s songs have enduring resonance with fans, uncompromised by fads and fashion,” said Pure Petty co-founder Richard Spencer. “Pure Petty authentically delivers the sound, emotion and the music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers!”

Pure Petty performs all of the Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker hits – Breakdown, American Girl, Refugee, I Won’t Back Down, Free Fallin’, Don’t Do Me Like That and You Got Lucky – to name just a few as well as a hidden gem or two from Petty’s extensive catalogue.

Dave Danylchuk’s portrayal of Tom Petty has been described as one of the most “true to artist” performances both vocally and visually. Pure Petty co-founder Lance LaPointe said, “Dave Danylchuk is absolutely astounding – he nails it. His resemblance to Tom Petty is stunningly accurate and his voice is completely authentic!”

For Tom Petty fans and music fans Pure Petty is a must-see experience that captures the musical essence and magical spirit of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers!

Pure Petty is:

Drums and percussion: Art Van Volsen

Keyboards, guitars and vocals: John Mang

Bass Guitar and vocals: Lance Lapointe

Guitars and vocals: Richard Spencer

And in the role of Tom Petty: Dave Danylchuk

Complete biographies of the members of Pure Petty are available at www.purepetty.com

Pure Petty in concert Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River, show time 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 adult, $32 student and senior, $22 child 10 and under (plus fees and taxes) and available at www.tidemarktheatre.com or www.purepetty.com

