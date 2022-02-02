Prelude to a Kiss presents the iconic music of the legendary Ella Fitzgerald

Morrissey Dunn (left) directs Leina DeBoer in Prelude to a Kiss – The Love Songs of Ella Fitazgerald at Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre Tuesday, Feb. 15. Photo contributed

Under the creative direction of the National Stage Company of Canada comes the 2022 Premiere North American touring production of Prelude to a Kiss – The Love Songs of Ella Fitzgerald.

Prelude to a Kiss blends together an unforgettable evening of popular love songs made famous by the multi Grammy Award-winning “first lady of song,” Ella Fitzgerald.

Set against a stunning background, Prelude to a Kiss fills the stage with iconic music that paints an intimate portrait of the woman, the artist, and the American legend she became. With incredible lead vocals by Award Nominated Recording Artist and actress, Leina DeBoer, accompanied by Celebrated Canadian Pianist, Morrissey Dunn of Halifax, Nova Scotia, this stirring new concert is an event not to be missed.

Featuring classic hits like Summertime, The Man That Got Away, Blue Skies, Fool’s Rush In, Night and Day and Over the Rainbow, among countless others, Prelude to a Kiss will undoubtedly transport you back to an era when jazz was the dominant form of popular music and could be heard emanating from radio stations and concert halls around the world.

Prelude to a Kiss is not just a musical concert, but a sentimental journey that embodies a level of glamour, storytelling, and showmanship that will thrill audiences of all ages. We welcome you to join us for this limited engagement tour.

Prelude to a Kiss will appear at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are VIP $67, general $30 – $60. To reserve tickets, call 250-287-7465 or visit online: tidemarktheatre.com, or in person at 1220 Shoppers Row.

Campbell RiverLive theatreTidemark Theatre