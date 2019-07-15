PHOTOS: Vancouver Island MusicFest showcases talent from across Canada and around the world

Colin James (right) was the Friday night headliner at the Vancouver Island MusicFest in Courtenay. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Colin James at the Island MusicFest in Courtenay on Friday night. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Blues legend Bobby Rush, 86, made several appearances at the 2019 Island MusicFest, including a wide-ranging interview with CBC broadcaster Holger Petersen on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Toronto’s Payadora Tango Ensemble performing on the Grierson Stage at the Island MusicFest on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Langley-based Stō:lo/St’át’imc/Nlaka’pamux multimedia artist Ostwelve (a.k.a. Ronnie Dean Harris) rapped at a workshop entitled My Knowledge, My Country, My Instrument, My Voice during the Island MusicFest on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Black String, a Korean band combining traditional instruments with free jazz and improvisation, performed during a Saturday workshop entitled My Knowledge, My Country, My Instrument, My Voice at Island MusicFest. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
A major highlight of the 2019 Island MusicFest was a rare show by the Muscle Shoals Allstars, who performed with special guests at the Concert Bowl Stage on Saturday night. The Muscle Shoals are known as legendary session musicians that have backed artists including Aretha Franklin, Bob Seger, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Headliner Tom Cochrane at the Concert Bowl Stage on Saturday at the Island MusicFest. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Canadian duo James Hill and Anne Janelle in concert at the Woodland Stage on Sunday during the Island MusicFest in Courtenay. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
International talent at the 2019 Island MusicFest included BKO, a high-energy band hailing from Mali. They are shown performing on Sunday at the Concert Bowl Stage. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) provided free water to festival-goers at the 2019 Island MusicFest in Courtenay, B.C. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
A group of called Fiddleblitz, part of the Comox Valley FiddleJam group, entertained festival-goers between sets at the the 2019 Island MusicFest in Courtenay. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
The Tsolum River Restoration Society provided educational opportunities at the 2019 Island MusicFest in Courtenay, B.C, with an aquatic fish and insect station located by the river itself. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Performers from across the country and around the world were in Courtenay over the weekend for the Vancouver Island MusicFest.

The event takes place each year in the bucolic atmosphere of the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, with multiple performances happening simultaneously at six stages.

A little bit of rainfall didn’t stop big crowds from turning out, including many who camped on-site. For more information about the festival, see www.islandmusicfest.com or look for Vancouver Island MusicFest on Facebook.

