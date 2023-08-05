PHOTOS: The Aerialists play civic show in Campbell River

Aerialists harpist Màiri Chainbeul said during the Aug. 4 concert at Spirit Square she is now a permanent resident of Canada. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Guitarists Adam Iredale-Gray said the Aerialists unique sound, based on Gaelic and Scandinavian roots, can be seen as a hybrid style of music. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Fiddler Elise Boeur told the audience at Spirit Square that performances that bring them out to B.C. are events the Aerialists love to do, saying the experience of coming to B.C. is one the band enjoys. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

There was a calm breeze in the midsummer air, and an eclectic sound wavered out before an intimate crowd in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Aug. 4

Neo-folk group The Aerialists played the latest of the City’s “River Concerts” before onlookers. Combining sounds which embody deep roots in Scottish Gaelic, Norwegian and Irish folk music, The Aerialists were nominated for a Juno Award for Instrumental Album of The Year in 2019.

“We come out to B.C. whenever possible. There’s just no better place to be,” said fiddler Elise Boeur to the audience before introducing a Swedish song entitled “Jag Vill,” which translates in English to “I want.” Throughout the hour-long concert, several Gaelic reels were played, including “Shoemaker’s Daughter” and “Castle Kelly,” and “Jack Row.”

“You might recognize this,” said guitarist Adam Iredale-Gray when introducing “Castle Kelly” to the crowd. “If anyone does, come find me afterward, and tell me. I’ll be impressed.”

At the concert’s conclusion, Iredale-Gray said it is outdoor concerts that the band, which formed at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, enjoy the most.

“We love outdoor civic concerts. It’s great to come out here.”

During the show, harpist Màiri Chaimbeul had a big announcement to the audience: she is now a permanent resident of Canada, residing in Nova Scotia. And the COVID pandemic had a little part to play.

“I accidentally moved there during the pandemic,” said Chaimbeul to cheers. “My partner was living in Nova Scotia. I meant to be only there for a few weeks, but I ended up living there for two years.”

Living in Wolfsville, Chaimbeul said the sparse population of the Annapolis Valley did not garner many cases of the virus.

“There would sort of be these news bulletins about a exposure at a Sport Chek,” said Chaimbeul.

The band’s style, which is also classified as “Néo trad,” can be seen as hybrid given the drastic contrast of various musical styles, says Iredale-Gray.

“We would prefer to use the term fusion,” said Iredale-Gray. “But no one uses that term anymore.”

There will be no concert next week, Aug. 11, as the annual Salmon Fest takes over Nunn’s Creek Park. The concerts will return to Spirit Square on Aug. 18, with the Jeff Plankentorn Trio.

