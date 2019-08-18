PHOTOS: Cumberland Wild embraces diverse musical talents

Cumberland local Jozy performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Cumberland local Jozy performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Festival goers dance to local performer Jozy during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
DJ Murge performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
The crowd dances to DJ Murge during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
A festival goer dances during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 18, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
DJ Murge performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. The First Nations duo from the Haisla Nation raps about current issues. Their most recent album, Trapline, was shortlisted for the 2019 Polaris Music Prize. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Snotty Nose Rez Kids performs during Cumberland Wild in Cumberland Village on Aug. 17, 2019. They invited members of the audience up on stage during the performance of their song ‘Boujee Natives.’ Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

The music could be heard from blocks away. It comes into focus in the heart of Cumberland Village.

Two stages, side-by-side where artists take turns between sets. One live-music band performance followed by a DJ set.

“Cumberland Wild is exactly what you want in a party,” says Creative Director ​Vig Schulman.

The two-day, two-stage music festival is offering a culturally diverse program this year.

From local musician Jozy, to the rapping rhymes of B.C. First Nations duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, the all-ages music festival has something for everyone.

Lining the edges of the park, vendors offer their goods, while workshops also take place during the day.

“​Of all the festivals we have presented in our village,” says​ Schulman, “Cumberland Wild hits the nail on the head for this culturally developed community.”

The second day of Cumberland Wild runs today.

For more information, visit cumberlandwild.com.

