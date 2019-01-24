In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, file)

Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

BC Place concert is only Canadian stop listed

Paul McCartneys’s band is on the run – to Vancouver later this year.

The former Beatle’s guitar player will gently weep at B.C. Place July 6 – the only upcoming Canadian stop in the 2019 portion of his Freshen Up tour.

In March, McCartney will tour South America with stops in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

His first U.S. live show is May 23 in New Orleans before the singer makes 11 U.S. stops – the last listed date is July 13 in Los Angeles, CA.

According to his website, McCartney made a number of stops in Canada in September, including Quebec City, Montréal, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

His newest music came out on the album Egypt Station, released in September.

The artist is also preparing to release a picture book called Hey Grandude! in September, 2019. The book was created with Canadian illustrator Kathryn Durst.

 

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

