Opening reception for 36th annual Campbell River Art Gallery Members’ Show set for Thursday, Jan. 25

Everyone is invited to join in celebration of the opening of the 36th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

This year’s exhibition runs from Jan. 25 until Feb. 21 at the Campbell River Art Gallery. The show, co-­produced by the Campbell River Arts Council and the Campbell River Art Gallery, is a cornerstone for a community arts institution that features the work of artists local to Campbell River and the region. The opening reception will commemorate the rich tradition of visual arts in our community.

The Campbell River Arts Council and the Campbell River Art Gallery have partnered with Thrifty Foods, Beach Fire Brewing and Beaufort Winery for this fun-­filled reception. Come for the fabulous local art, refreshments, snacks, and family friendly activity. Educator, Amy Louise, will provide free craft activities for children and youth in the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Art Studio.

AWARDS: The award for this year’s exhibition will be decided by a peer vote. First prize, donated by Impressions Custom Framing and Art Supplies, will be given for the “Best in Show” and will be announced at the end of the exhibition. Second place in the competition will receive honourable mention.

For more information, contact the Campbell River Art Gallery at 250-­‐287-­‐2261, email contact@crartgallery.ca or visit www.crartgallery.ca.

Previous story
Six-time Juno Award winner, Serena Ryder coming to the Tidemark in February for sold-out show
Next story
The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

Just Posted

High-speed internet connectivity for coastal communities one step closer to reality

Sub-sea fibre-optic cable will circle Vancouver Island and connect the North Coast to Vancouver

The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

The Campbell River Festival of Films (CRFF) has unveiled its 2018 Winter… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

‘Heavy-handed’ Campbell River bylaw amendment to get ‘tweaks’ before being passed

City looks to control invasives and noxious weeds by holding property owners accountable

Campbell River family thrown into momentary confusion during Hawaiian missile scare

It started out as a normal day. Well, a normal day on… Continue reading

Did you get Hitched in Courtenay on Sunday?

The first annual wedding show saw big crowds and included two fashion shows

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

All the colours of the rainbow, in a cloud

Rare phenomenon spotted at Mount Washington

Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhumane

Most Read