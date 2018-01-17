Opening reception for 36th annual Campbell River Art Gallery Members’ Show set for Thursday, Jan. 25

Everyone is invited to join in celebration of the opening of the 36th Annual Members’ Show at the Campbell River Art Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

This year’s exhibition runs from Jan. 25 until Feb. 21 at the Campbell River Art Gallery. The show, co-­produced by the Campbell River Arts Council and the Campbell River Art Gallery, is a cornerstone for a community arts institution that features the work of artists local to Campbell River and the region. The opening reception will commemorate the rich tradition of visual arts in our community.

The Campbell River Arts Council and the Campbell River Art Gallery have partnered with Thrifty Foods, Beach Fire Brewing and Beaufort Winery for this fun-­filled reception. Come for the fabulous local art, refreshments, snacks, and family friendly activity. Educator, Amy Louise, will provide free craft activities for children and youth in the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Art Studio.

AWARDS: The award for this year’s exhibition will be decided by a peer vote. First prize, donated by Impressions Custom Framing and Art Supplies, will be given for the “Best in Show” and will be announced at the end of the exhibition. Second place in the competition will receive honourable mention.

For more information, contact the Campbell River Art Gallery at 250-­‐287-­‐2261, email contact@crartgallery.ca or visit www.crartgallery.ca.