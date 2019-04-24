Jeffery Straker will be in Campbell River to play The Sundance Java Bar next Tuesday night.

One of Canada’s best singer-songwriters coming to Sundance Java Bar in Campbell River

Jeffery Straker often draws comparisons to a young Billy Joel, Kris Kristofferson, or Elton John

The artist behind “one of the most faultlessly conceived and meticulously executed albums in any genre to come out of Canada in a long time,” according to the Toronto Star, is coming to Campbell River’s Sundance Java Bar April 30.

Jeffery Straker often draws comparisons to a young Billy Joel, Kris Kristofferson, or Elton John – his own personal influences – and those influences have really shone through on his newest record, Dirt Road Confessional, which was released in the Spring of 2017.

It’s a 12 song epic folk/pop album which features the likes of Royal Wood and Daniel Ledwell. It debuted at No. 5 on the iTunes Canada Singer-Songwriter charts and has had airplay on CBC Radio as well as college/community radio. The album was produced in five different studios with myriad producers at the helm.

It makes sence, because Straker seems to always be on the move. He plays, on average, over a 100 shows per year worldwide.

Positive response of the album has seen Straker enjoy some notable bookings.

He’s performed his original songs with the full Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra in the 2200 seat TCU Place in Saskatoon, he made his debut at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre, and he has enjoyed sold-out shows throughout the country. His home province of Saskatchewan gave his record a top 10 placing in the “best albums of 2017” rankings.

Be sure to check out Straker’s show at Sundance next Tuesday night. It’s sure to be an intimate experience you won’t soon forget.

