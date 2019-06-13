The Campbell River Art Gallery held its second opening for Behind the Lines on June 13, 2019. The show features 20 contemporary Syrian artists, most of them refugees. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

‘Not alone in the world’: Campbell River Art Gallery unveils second half of Syrian art exhibition

Afternoon of Syrian food and music taking place on Saturday

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) held its second opening on Thursday evening for Behind the Lines, a travelling exhibition of Syrian contemporary artwork.

Two openings took place to accommodate the large number of paintings, photos, sculptures and other items on display.

The show features 20 contemporary Syrian artists, most of them refugees. Six of the artists remain in Syria, which has been embroiled in civil war since 2011. The conflict is believed to have killed more than 500,000 people.

“All of the works are full of emotion and many reference heavy subject matter,” the gallery said in a Facebook post on Monday. “We hope that by generating conversation around the artworks and the personal stories of the artists, we can find hope and strength in our community and remind ourselves that we are not alone in the world.”

The Penticton Art Gallery organized the exhibition in partnership with the Cyrrus Gallery of Damascus. The exhibition runs until July 3.

The exhibition is part of a program of events organized by CRAG to showcase Syrian culture. The series continues with an afternoon of Syrian food and music at Spirit Square on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

The free event will feature the BaBa Gannouj food truck, accordion music, dancing and gallery tours. Visitors can also learn to write their names in Arabic.

For more details about the gallery’s programming, visit crartgallery.ca or the CRAG Facebook page.

READ MORE: Syrian art exhibit at Campbell River gallery reveals turmoil and resilience

READ MORE: Syrian art show in Campbell River has roots dating back to pen pal days

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jazz it up with three of Canada’s most skillful and imaginative players

Just Posted

As sea levels rise, Campbell River considers raised buildings and roads, extended breakwaters

City planning for one-metre sea level rise by 2100 amid human-caused climate change

‘Not alone in the world’: Campbell River Art Gallery unveils second half of Syrian art exhibition

Afternoon of Syrian food and music taking place on Saturday

Campbell River Air Cadets celebrate their year at Ceremonial Review

363 Captain Brian Barker Squadron hands out its annual awards

Campbell River one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

Frogs are creatures of great importance in Northwest Coast culture, says Curtis Wilson

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Woman dies in Shawnigan Lake rollover

RCMP still looking for more information in single-vehicle crash

Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island

Money has security features that even include holographs

Most Read