Northern rock and southern blues headline Music From the edges concert

Music from the Edges of Canada presents music from the north and the south.

The Tidemark Theatre and Music from the Edges of Canada will present Speed Control, and its northern rock, and David Gogo, with his southern Canada blues at the Tidemark on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Music from the Edges of Canada is a national music series that showcases 22 artists featured in 11 live and virtual concerts from four theatres from the edges of Canada. The venue partners are the Imperial Theatre, Saint John, NB; Tidemark Theatre, Campbell River, B.C.; Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, NT and Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse, YT.

Hailing from Canada’s North in the Yukon, Speed Control is the rock band that can make you move even at minus 40! Described as “Super tight, riff heavy, harmony rock” (The Province, Vancouver Sun), Speed Control has a captivating sound with an energy that will leave you smiling, singing, dancing, and wanting more. They’ve grabbed the opportunity to focus on writing and recording the fourth album during 2020 and 2021, releasing two singles to date – Inspector Tang and Headlights with two more due out before the onslaught of another Yukon winter and a spring album release.

David Gogo has six JUNO Award nominations, has been named Guitarist Of The Year three times at the Maple Blues Awards, was named Musician Of The Year at the West Coast Music Awards, won Blues Recording Of The Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, and received the Great Canadian Blues Award for his lifetime contribution to the blues in Canada as voted by the listeners of CBC’s Saturday Night Blues. When not touring, Gogo lives on a Christmas Tree farm on Gogo Mountain, just outside of Nanaimo.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present, Speed Control + David Gogo on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for members and $37 for non-members (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive musicTidemark Theatre