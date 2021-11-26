Piano student Michael Robert can add the Keen/Halleran Memorial Scholarship to his list of accolades. Photo courtesy Cindy Taylor

North Island piano student receives UBC scholarship

Michael Robert of Comox Valley was taught by Campbell River’s Cindy Taylor

A University of British Columbia music student originally from the Comox Valley has been awarded a scholarship.

Michael Robert was originally taught by Campbell River music teacher Cindy Taylor. Robert is in his second year at UBC, where he is working on a double degree in music and education. He is studying piano in the university’s School of Music under Doctor Terence Dawson, who has said of him “at his first lesson I was aware of his innate musicality and meticulous preparation.”

He was awarded the Frances Keen, Noreen M. and C.C. (Mickey) Halleran Memorial scholarship was created by the late Frances Keen, a much loved local music teacher and choir director. The award is particularly poignant to Taylor, who was a close friend of Keen.

“Through this award, Michael will be continuing a musical legacy through three generations,” said a release from Taylor.

This is the latest in a long list of honours for Robert, including several nominations to the Performing Arts B.C, Provincial Festivals. He also represented the North Island branch of the B.C. Registered Music Teachers Association in their Provincial Piano Competition, where he won the ‘Adjudicator’s Choice’ award.

The Keen/Halleran award is administered by the Vancouver Foundation and is given every second year to a student who is continuing in music after finishing at least one year of post secondary study.

