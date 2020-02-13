San Diego’s Noise Pollution is widely regarded as one of the best AC/DC tribute bands touring these days, and they’ll be hitting the stage of the Tidemark Theatre this September. Tickets on sale now. Image courtesy Noise Pollution

Noise Pollution ready to shake Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre all night long

Grab your TNT and hit the Highway to Hell for AC/DC tribute band this September

There are few bands that epitomize the world of Rock ‘n’ Roll more than AC/DC.

Formed by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young in the early 1970s in Australia, the band has had more than its share of trials and tribulations, line-up changes, retirements and deaths over the decades, but nobody can say that through it all, they didn’t stay true to their roots as a pure, unadulterated Rock ‘n’ Roll band.

They have sold more than 200 million albums worldwide – over 50 million of which are attributed to the 1980 release, Back in Black – and were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

And fans of the band here in Campbell River have a chance to see one of the best tributes to these legendary musicians this fall when Noise Pollution rocks the stage of the Tidemark Theatre.

Fronted by Francis Crouse on vocals and Tyler Melen on lead guitar, Sand-Diego-based Noise Pollution presents a chronological look into the music of AC/DC, from the early Bon Scott days right through the Brian Johnson phase of the band.

The band has performed for hundreds of thousands of AC/DC fans all over North America, and has been dubbed, “one of the greatest AC/DC tribute bands to ever walk the face of the planet.”

Tickets for the Sept. 26 show at the Tidemark Theatre are on sale now at the box office or at tidemarktheatre.com for $47 (plus applicable taxes and fees).

So grab your tickets to the show and your TNT, hop on the Highway to Hell and Let There Be Rock.

And for those about to rock this September, we salute you.


Live music

