NIC ushers in season with Autumn Harvest Dinner

Be sure to reserve early for the upcoming Autumn Harvest Dinner at NIC’s Third Course Bistro in Campbell River.

Tourism and Hospitality Management students are setting the table for an evening of delicious fall fare at NIC’s Third Course Bistro at the Campbell River campus.

Reservations are available for the culinary event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 16.

The all‐you‐can‐eat buffets feature an assortment of mouth‐watering fall favourites, including beef bourguignon, roast pork tenderloin, grilled salmon with a maple glaze and fresh fruit salsa, crab cakes with fresh pico de gallo, garlic shrimp, butternut squash soup and a decadent dessert menu.

NIC tourism and hospitality instructor Pedro Caraballo Acosta will oversee preparations this year. The Red Seal chef and a National Restaurant Association subject matter expert has more than 20 years of tourism and hospitality experience in Cuba, China, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and Canada.

“These dinners showcase the very best of what our students and our program have to offer,” said Caraballo Acosta. “The opportunity for students to execute a menu of this calibre is a great experience they will carry with them into their careers.”

Tourism and hospitality students plan, prepare and execute these dinners as part of their Food Fundamentals and Service course (THM‐275), which exposes them to the inner workings of a commercial kitchen.

It also provides them with tangible skills to run profitable restaurants that keep food enthusiasts coming back for more.

The weeks leading up to the event will see students spend dozens of hours learning each dish, practicing their preparation skills and working alongside one another in the kitchen.

Second‐year student Jordan Ledlin is set to graduate in June with his Tourism and Hospitality Management diploma. The 52‐year‐old gave up his former drywall trade and business after suffering a serious workplace injury and now plans to work in the tourism sector – ideally in a management role at a high‐end BC resort.

“To be able to go back to school and get the knowledge to say ‘I know how to do this,’ shows I can continue to learn and grow as a person despite what I’ve gone through,” he said. “It really means a lot.”

Ledlin also enjoys working alongside classmates and helping mentor international students in the program.

“It’s been super great for me to get my confidence back and exercise leadership,” Ledlin said.

Dinner is $49.95 per person and includes a glass of wine, plus taxes and gratuity.

Seating is limited and these dinners fill up quickly. Reservations are available online at https://squareup.com/store/northisland‐college. You can also call 250‐923‐9745 or email joanne.watson@nic.bc.ca to reserve your table. For more information about NIC’s tourism and hospitality management programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/tourism.