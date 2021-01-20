NIC Artist Talk goes online for winter 2021

Artist Jim Holyoak’s installation Quagmire. Holyoak will be the first speaker for the Artist Talk Online Winter 2021 series, Monday, Jan 25 at 6 p.m. NIC photo

NIC’s Artist Talk is returning for the winter 2021 season with a new, virtual format.

“We’re very excited to have the Artist Talk series return this term with a wide range of speakers and topics,” said Sara Vipond, NIC School of Fine Art department chair. “Being able to hear from practicing artists is an invaluable resource for students in our program and the presentations have also become very popular in the community.”

The series kicks off with artist, writer and arts educator Jim Holyoak, who will speak Monday, Jan 25 at 6 pm. His practice is comprised of drawing, ink-painting, artists’ books and room-sized drawing installations.

Artist Talk presentations offer insight into each artist’s professional art practice. The talks are 1 hour in length followed by a short question period. The winter 2021 series will be held online via Zoom, with a range of dates and times chosen to align with NIC Fine Arts and Digital Design + Development classes.

“One of the advantages to moving to an online format is the flexibility it allows, both in terms of dates and times, but also accessibility for people outside the Comox Valley,” said Vipond. “We invite artists and those interested in art from across Vancouver Island and beyond to join us to hear these incredible artists speak about their practice.”

The NIC Artist Talk Series invites contemporary Canadian artists to speak about their professional art practice. Artists must learn how to navigate the infrastructure of the visual art world — how to develop a robust studio practice, find their own voice within arts-based research, create successful applications for grants, exhibitions and residencies, and cultivate relationships with fellow artists and curators to develop collaborative work and gallery shows. The career path of a professional artist is unique to the individual, the Artist Talks offer insight on how to navigate the various obstacles and seek opportunities.

The full list of speakers for this term’s series:

• Jim Holyoak, Mon, Jan 25 at 6pm

• Sonny Assu, Tues, Feb 9 at 7pm

• Justin Love, Thurs, Feb 18 at 6pm

• Kristen Nelson, Weds, Feb 24 at 11am

• Sandra Meigs, Fri, Mar 5 at 1pm

• Scott Amos, Thurs, Mar 11 at 6pm

• Sean Caulfield, Weds, Mar 17 at 1pm

For the full schedule and link to attend the Artist Talk Online Series, visit https://nicart.tickit.ca/.

