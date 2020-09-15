New book by Quadra Island author explores deepest reaches of our environmental dysfunction

The environmental crisis calls out for a new mythology, Ray Grigg says

The Zen of an Earth Mythology, the 12th and most recent book by Quadra Island author, Ray Grigg, explores the deepest reaches of our dysfunctional environmental relationship with nature while pointing toward a realistic, grounded and present experience of life on our planet.

The Zen of an Earth Mythology was inspired by a comment from the famous American mythologist, Joseph Campbell, who noted in his 1988 book, The Power of Myth: “The only mythology that is valid today is the mythology of the planet—and we don’t have such a mythology.”

After decades of reading, thinking and writing on environmentalism, Grigg’s detailed and comprehensive reply to Campbell’s comment is The Zen of an Earth Mythology, a 452-page survey of Western history, theology, philosophy, sociology, psychology, biology, physics and mathematics that he uses to carefully chart the emergence of an Earth mythology forming beneath our level of cultural consciousness.

A mythology, as Campbell explained, is the template that a culture provides to give structure, coherence and meaning to its collective experience. In the West, this mythology has been the Creation story that is common to Judaism, Christianity and Islam. It is, perhaps, the primary force that has been shaping our understanding and treatment of nature and each other for over two millennia. However, given the multiple environmental crises now haunting our collective wellbeing on Earth, this mythology is demonstrating its fatal failings.

The Zen of an Earth Mythology thoughtfully explores these failings, then describes in detail the replacement mythology that is connecting us more intimately to the bewildering intelligence of nature as revealed by the newest insights in science and mathematics. The result is an immediate and direct relationship with nature that more closely resembles the East’s Zen awareness than the West’s belief system.

The arrival of an Earth mythology is timely and discernible, yet confusing and enigmatic—like Zen itself—as we struggle to understand who we are as a species, and how we are to live on our only home in the universe.

Also available at local bookstores—Coho Books in Campbell River, Laughing Oyster in Courtenay, Blue Heron in Comox, and Book Bonanza on Quadra—is a new version of The EcoTrilogy, in which the three separate volumes of Ecologos, Ecopathy and Ecocide have been abbreviated and amalgamated into a single edition. This new The EcoTrilogy, together with The Zen of an Earth Mythology, provide a comprehensive portrait of the extent and complexity of our present environmental challenges.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksQuadra Island

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
New season of Highway Thru Hell kicks off with snowstorm on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Ten per cent of Campbell River elementary and middle school students opt for distributed learning

District says it will offer a remote French immersion program

UPDATE: Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire

Light smoke sets off alarm

Campbell River volleyball player among female trailblazers in new national program

Grade 12 student-athlete Emoni Bush is part of the 16-member National Exellence Program in Richmond

School board not consulted on Dogwood supportive housing project: chairperson

Board discussed letters received at meeting, but won’t take any action

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Vancouver Island protesters call B.C.’s response to new old-growth report a ‘diversion’

Port Renfrew blockade continues as protesters want Fairy Creek Watershed included in deferral areas

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

Most Read