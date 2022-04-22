Nanaimo Contemporary ballet (NCB) will present its season six original production of “Clock/Work” at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Photo contributed

Nanaimo Contemporary Ballet brings original production to the Tidemark Theatre April 24

Performing “Clock/Work” with guest choreography by some of the west coast’s most beloved choreographers

Nanaimo Contemporary Ballet (NCB) will present its season six original production of “Clock/Work” with guest choreography by some of the west coast’s most beloved choreographers including, Andrew Haydock (Wen Wei Dance), Julio Fuentes, Marissa Wong (The Falling Company), Monica Proenca, and Sarah Hutton.

Produced and choreographed by artistic director Chantelle Ristine, the company comes together for its first live production since before the pandemic. Dancing over 20 original pieces that showcase different relationships and aspects of time, the audience is taken thorough various interpretations of how humans experience the past, present, and future; such as the freedom of childhood, the confusion of adolescence, and the beautiful complexity of adulthood.

As seen in past productions such as “Close|Apart” (2018) and “Joy” (2021), NCB’s impactful mixture of contemporary, improvisation, spoken word, and contemporary ballet, is a defining factor in what makes the company’s productions so memorable.

Clock/Work also features special musical guest Jessica Semper of the Nanaimo Chamber Orchestra playing violin and lighting and projection design by Ballet Victoria’s Jason King.

You can catch Clock/Work this April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. Tickets can be found at tidemarktheatre.com or at the door.

Visit ncballet.ca for more information or follow us on FB or Instagram @ncballetco.

