Music From the Edges of Canada Concert Series continues with Sarah Smith and David Gogo

The Tidemark Theatre and Music From the Edges of Canada will present Sarah Smith and David Gogo on Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Music From the Edges of Canada is a national music series that showcases 22 artists in 11 live and virtual concerts in four theatres from the edges of Canada. The venue partners are the Imperial Theatre, Saint John, NB; the Tidemark Theatre, Campbell River, B.C.; the Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse, YT; and the Northern Arts & Cultural Centre, Yellowknife, NT.

For Sarah Smith, the time has come to say more, show more, and share an even deeper truth with her fans, courtesy of her brand new album, Unveiling. Smith has always been vulnerable in her songwriting – she doesn’t know how to do it any other way. Unveiling takes that openness to a deeply personal new level as Smith sings about love, loss, and having the courage to trust in her own voice.

As Smith says in the album liner notes, the songs are about opening yourself to a new future, and believing that the right road lies ahead. It’s a truth she’s come to know the hard way through years of spiritual and musical development. Whether it’s just her and her acoustic guitar or her full band, she is simply a mesmerizing performer.

David Gogo has six JUNO Award nominations, has been named Guitarist Of The Year three times at the Maple Blues Awards, was named Musician Of The Year at the West Coast Music Awards, won Blues Recording Of The Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, and received the Great Canadian Blues Award for his lifetime contribution to the blues in Canada as voted by the listeners of CBC’s Saturday Night Blues. When not touring, Gogo lives on a Christmas Tree farm on Gogo Mountain, just outside of Nanaimo.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present, Sarah Smith and David Gogo on Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for members, $37 for non-members and $10 for live stream (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

