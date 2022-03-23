Diyet is an alternative country, folk, roots, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview and northern life. Photo contributed

Music From the Edges of Canada Concert Series continues with Diyet and Jim Byrnes

Concert rescheduled from January due to pandemic-related cancellation

Music from the Edges of Canada featuring Diyet + Jim Byrnes to appear at the Tidemark on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Music from the Edges of Canada is a national music series that showcases 22 artists featured in 11 live and virtual concerts from four theatres from the edges of Canada. The venue partners are the Imperial Theatre, Saint John, NB; Tidemark Theatre, Campbell River, B.C.; Northern Arts and Cultural Centre, NT and Yukon Arts Centre, Whitehorse, YT. This concert was rescheduled from January when it was cancelled due to panemdic restrictions.

Diyet is an alternative country, folk, roots, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview and northern life. Backed by Love Soldiers, Robert van Lieshout (acoustic guitar, drums & percussion), and Bob Hamilton (electric guitar, pedal steel & mandolin), this multi-instrumental trio from the Yukon has a sound that can fill a big stage or capture an intimate room.

Diyet was born in a tent and spent her childhood on the ancestral lands of the Kluane First Nation people in Canada’s Yukon Territory. Coming from a family rooted in traditions but tempered with a good sense of adventurous hippie attitudes, Diyet has created a musical presence that is as diverse as her Southern Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish heritage.

RELATED: Yukon musician wants to pass along sense of magnetism she feels at home to Campbell River audience

Jim Byrnes lives and breathes music. For nearly 50 years he’s crooned, drawled, belted, hollered and sweet-talked more songs into a microphone than most people ever get to hear in a single lifetime. His evocative, smoky vocals are found in a truth that doesn’t come overnight. The sheer joy you can hear in the music he creates is a reason to celebrate Jim Byrnes as a living musical treasure.

His fame as an actor equals his legendary music status. His numerous TV and movie roles include the Wiseguy and Highlander series, and his national variety show, The Jim Byrnes Show. With many award-winning albums to his credit (Maple Blues Awards, WCMAs, Junos, Canadian Folk Music Awards), Jim Byrnes is that artist who will light up the stage with songs and stories, tried and true.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre will present, Diyet + Jim Byrnes on Friday April 8th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $32 for members and $37 for non-members (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

Legendary Vancouver-based blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes. (Contributed photo)

