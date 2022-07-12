Museum at Campbell River ready for summer fun

Puppeteers get ready for a busy summer at the Museum at Campbell River. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

Summer programming has returned to the Museum at Campbell River for the 2022 season.

People are invited to join Kasey Sewid, Maddy Knight and Emma Minato, the Museum’s summer Heritage Interpreters, for tons of summer fun!

For over 30 years the Museum’s Puppet Theatre has been entertaining young audiences with stories from Campbell River’s past told with the magic of puppetry. Each fun and interactive show is followed by a creative children’s craft. Kids can pick up a Puppet Passport for a chance to win a prize. For every five shows attended, children will be entered in a draw to win Joy the Hummingbird, a colourful hand puppet from the Museum’s gift shop.

Heritage Interpreters will also lead the Museum’s summer camps. Sign up for a week-long program filled with fun games, interesting crafts, and they may even sneak in some learning.

“We have already started our puppet shows for the season and are really happy with the response we are getting from the community,” said Emma Minato, one of the puppeteers. “This program really is timeless. Even though it has been running for decades, it constantly attracts new generations of kids to learn stories from our local history in a fun way.”

Puppet shows are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m.. and 1:30 p.m. throughout July and August for an admission of $2 each. There are four summer camps available this year with three different themes for a cost of $175 per week.

For more information and to register for camps, please visit the Museum website www.crmuseum.ca or call 250-287-3103. People can also contact summer.programs@crmuseum.ca.

