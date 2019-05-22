Murray McLauchlan just wants to keep on movin’

Murray McLauchlan is one of Canada’s most highly regarded singer/songwriters, and with good cause.

Over a 45-year career, he has released 19 albums and been awarded 11 Junos. His songs Farmer’s Song, Down by the Henry Moore, Whispering Rain and Sweeping the Spotlight Away are now considered Canadian standards.

McLauchlan is also a painter, an author, an actor, a radio host; he’s been bestowed an Honourary Doctor of Laws and appointed to The Order of Canada. That’s quite a ride. Until recently, McLauchlan’s touring had been restricted to Lunch At Allen’s, whose members also include Ian Thomas, Marc Jordan and Cindy Church.

But with the release earlier this year of his critically acclaimed Love Can’t Tell Time, he’s back on the road treating concert goers to a seamless blend of old and new.

Here’s what he has to say: “As a songwriter I know that it’s not enough to sit in your kitchen and write. Your songs need to be heard. Music is a communicative art and if it isn’t brought in front of people there is no way to tell if that end has been met. I like to think of a concert tour as a kind of roving gallery to test your art and your ideas. I try to do my very best to make it worthwhile for folks to be there and to perhaps look at things in a new way when they leave.”

And this, in a nutshell, is the Murray McLauchlan concert experience.

Reserved seating tickets for An Evening in Concert with Murray McLauchlan on June 7 at the Tidemark Theatre are $47.50 (facility fees and tax incl., handling charges may apply) and are available from the Tidmeark Box Office: 250-287-7465. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For more info, pics & music clips, visit www.shantero.com or www.murraymclauchlan.com.